The latest reports indicate that Stevan Jovetic is just a signature away from joining Sevilla.

As confirmed by the Gazzetta (via SempreInter), the former Manchester City flop is set to join the Rojiblancos, whose own playmaker, Ever Banega, left for Inter this summer.

Jovetic has gone to Inter’s HQ in central Milan to sign his new contract with the Liga side.

It appears that the “obstacle” that Sevilla’s director of sport, Monchi, mentioned in an a press conference earlier today has been overcome.

Sevilla are set to take the Montenegrin star on a loan-to-buy deal until the summer.

Jovetic, the former City disappointment, has failed to turn things around at Inter, despite warranting a

Though he scored six goals last season for the Nerazzurri, a spat with Coach Roberto Mancini saw him be sidelined, a situation which doesn’t seem to have improved with two successive changes of manager.

Having never started a Serie A game this season and played only 67 minutes of league action, the 26-year-old’s days at the San Siro were known to be numbered.