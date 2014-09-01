Manchester City are preparing a winter offensive to bring in Keylor Navas in January,

Diario Gol claim that the Costa Rican is on his way out, and is not opposed to a move away from the Merengues.

It is an open secret that Real Madrid owner Florentino Perez wants a more elite goalkeeper (in his view) than Navas, and is therefore plotting to replace him with either Thibaut Courtois or David De Gea.

He has, in the meanwhile, made a strong push towards signing Kepa Arrizabalaga.

City would want someone to replace Claudio Bravo, who had a very poor 2016-2017 season after joining the Citizens from Barcelona. Yet replacing the Chilean may not be so convenient for Navas, who will find himself up against Ederson, who has been doing pretty well in England.

City fans have been going potty about the new signing, who returned from injury earlier this month to play lights out against Tottenham, prompting

With PSG also knocking on his door, will Navas really want the Etihad?