Man City jump to front of the queue for Chelsea, Juve midfield target
28 December at 22:23Manchester City are leading the race to sign Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi, according to various reports in Italy. The Premier League giants are desperate to sign some midfield reinforcement in order to replace injured Germany star Ilkay Gundogan who is set for a lengthy lay-off due to a serious knee injury.
Juventus and Chelsea are also said to be interested in signing the French midfielder, although neither clubs are open to make bids in the January transfer window.
The Serie A giants have just signed Tomas Rincon and aim to seal the transfer of Axel Witsel who tops the Old Lady’s transfer shortlist as the Belgium International can play the Champions League, unlikely N’Zonzi.
Chelsea, on the other hand, want to sign a younger midfielder and have made an opening offer to Atalanta for their promising midfielder Franck Kessié.
Sevilla, however, are only open to sell N’Zonzi for his release clause which is set to € 30 million, a sum that Manchester City can easily meet.
