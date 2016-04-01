Man City jump to front of the queue for top defensive target of Man Utd
28 February at 22:41Manchester City have joined Manchester United in race to sign Victor Lindelof and according to cm.it (via passioneinter) Pep Guardiola’s side is now leading the race to sign the highly-rated 22-year-old centre-back. The Catalan boss is said to have asked the Premier League giants to seal the transfer of the Benfica star who was also linked with moves to Juventus and Inter in the summer.
Lindelof was said to be close to joining Manchester United in January but José Mourinho reportedly decided to postponed his arrival although papers have not been signed yet and anything can happen with the player’s future.
Now, if the report of our colleagues is accurate, Mourinho and Guardiola will go head to head to sign the Sweden defender in the summer. Lindelof’s Benfica contract runs until 2020 and he has a € 45 million release clause.
Lindelof has 33 appearances in all competitions with the Portuguese club so far this season.
