Manchester City have joined Manchester United in race to sign Victor Lindelof and according to cm.it (via passioneinter) The Catalan boss is said to have asked the Premier League giants to seal the transfer of the Benfica star who was also linked with moves to Juventus and Inter in the summer.Lindelof was said to bebut José Mourinho reportedly decided to postponed his arrival although papers have not been signed yet and anything can happen with the player’s future.Now, ifLindelof’s Benfica contract runs until 2020 and he has a € 45 million release clause.​Lindelof has 33 appearances in all competitions with the Portuguese club so far this season.