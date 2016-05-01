Man City: Kompany reveals the first thing he did after Sterling’s winner

Vincent Kompany talked to Sky Sport after Manchester City’s 2-1 win against Bournemouth. The former Inter and AC Milan transfer target started the game at the back and revealed the first thing he did as soon as Raheem Sterling netted the late winner for Pep Guardiola’s side.



Manchester City managed an important 2-1 win at the Vitality Stadium after Monday’s 1-1 draw against Everton.



Bournemouth took the lead in the 12th minute thanks to a screamer by Daniels. Gabriel Jesus levelled the game a few minutes later, whilst Sterling game Man City the three points thanks to a late winner in the 96th minute.



“It was a great game, the first thing I did after Raheem’s goal was to celebrate with Bernardo Silva and Mendy. I told them: ‘Welcome in the Premier League.’”



“It was a unique game, we played a good game. We had some chances but we couldn’t make the most of them. It was a strange game too. We deserved to win but it was really hard to beat them”, the Cititezens’ captain admitted.