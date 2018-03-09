Man City lead race to sign Chelsea, Liverpool target
10 March at 16:30Despite being linked with Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool in the past 12 months, Thomas Lemar may instead sign for Manchester City, according to the Telegraph.
The report states that Pep Guardiola remains keen to add to his attacking options, having failed to land Alexis Sanchez and Riyad Mahrez in January, and has his eye on the Monaco star.
The 22-year-old attacker has two years left on his contract, and it's uncertain whether at this point it would take meeting or exceeding the £90 million Arsenal offered for Lemar on deadline day last summer.
Liverpool are reportedly working on an agreement in principle for the France international, but City have the funds to blow any bid out of the water. Further working in City's favor is the business they did with Monaco last summer, when they brought in Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva.
Man City has been on a spending spree since Guardiola took over, and it doesn’t seem like there’s an end in sight.
