Sergio Aguero has turned down Manchester United, according to reports.

The Argentine didn’t want to appear to be a traitor, considering this kind of a move to be a potential stain on his record.

Aguero has scored 28 goals this season for the Citizens in all competitions, but saw his playing time be eaten into by new arrival Gabriel Jesus, at least until the Brazilian went down with a bad injury.

Aguero has hinted before at a possible departure, with Inter one of the many clubs to express an interest in him.

Manchester United, for their part, liked the look of Aguero as a replacement for Wayne Rooney, who has long been on the decline.

The Red Devils are doing everything possible to find a striker, with the likes of Antoine Griezmann being heavily recruited.

had linked the Manchester City star with a move across town, Coach José Mourinho rumoured to be ready to make a €65 million offer for the 28-year-old.