Man City linked with move for Shakhtar Donetsk star

According to Brazilian portal Globo Esporte, Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred is the subject of interest from runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City.



The 24-year-old Belo Horizonte native has improved his game under the tutelage of Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca, which has catapulted him on to the radar of some of the world’s most illustrious clubs.



The former Internacional schemer is open to a move to the Citizens, having played against them twice during the UEFA Champions League group stage earlier this season: “Guardiola has to call me. I am waiting,” he joked.



The Ukrainian Premier League giants have earned themselves a reputation in recent years as being one of the best clubs at developing talented young South American players.



The likes of Fernandinho, Willian, Alex Teixeira and Douglas Costa were all imported from Brazil for relatively modest fees before being sold on to the likes of Manchester City and Bayern Munich for huge profits.



(Globo Esporte)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)