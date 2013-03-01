Manchester City have lost only one of their last eight home Premier League meetings against Liverpool (W4 D3), a 1-4 defeat in November 2015 which remains the last time City lost by three goals in a home Premier League game.



Liverpool have won three of their four Premier League games against Man City since Jurgen Klopp took charge, drawing the other in March last season.



Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have lost just one of their 22 Premier League matches against a team that finished in the top seven of the competition last season (W12 D9 L1).



In this period, Liverpool are unbeaten away from home against last season’s top seven sides in the Premier League (P9 W5 D4 L0).



Pep Guardiola has won 25 matches and 85 points from his 41 Premier League games in charge of Manchester City. In his first 41 games in charge of City, Manuel Pellegrini won 29 games and 92 points.



Manchester City have lost just one of their last 23 Premier League matches at home (W13 D9 L1), but they have only kept a clean sheet in six of these games.



Sadio Mané has scored seven goals in his last nine Premier League games, including a goal in each of his last four appearances in the competition.



Only three players have scored in 5+ successive Premier League apps for Liverpool: Michael Owen (3 times), Dirk Kuyt and Daniel Sturridge.



Philippe Coutinho has scored in four of his six Premier League matches against Manchester City – in fact, the Brazilian has netted more league goals against City than any other opponent (4).



Welcome to our live coverage of Manchester City vs. Liverpool. Check out the ten things you need to know ahead of the kick off and follow the live updates from the Etihad Stadium.