Man City-Liverpool: Guardiola and Klopp have their say on Mané's red card

Both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp commented the red card shown to Sadio Mané in today’s Man City v Liverpool.

After the final whistle Klopp told the BBC: “I was really angry at half time, not because of the red card, not because of the result. Until the red card we could have get everything. We didn’t defend as we want. They scored the 1-0 and that happens too often. Red card? What can I say, t changes the game, then City went 2 goals up. I can’t believe we have no chance anymore after that. It’s a big lesson today. I am sure enough people will find a reason to say it’s a red card 100%. Neither me nor Pep thought that was a red card. I saw the pictures at half time but he didn’t see the goalie, he [Mane] tried to get the ball. Unlucky, I think it was an accident.”



Guardiola also shared his thoughts on the ‘accident’ "Mane didn't see him, he was looking at the ball but the impact was huge. I don't know if it was a red card.

"I was pretty sure the red card for Kyle Walker [against Everton] was not either, though.But I didn't speak about the decision against Everton so I will not speak about the decision now”, the Catalan told Sky Sport.

