Man City-Liverpool, player ratings: Mané's red card causes Liverpool's collapse

Liverpool got a taste of their own medicine after suffering from a humiliating 5-0 loss against the blues. They started off very well playing in their usual attacking football style however as usual their defence let them down which resulted in the first goal being conceded. It all went downhill from there as Sadio Mane was sent off after a flying kick challenge against the Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson which divided many critics . The goals came from Sergio Aguero and two each from Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane.



The first goal came in the 25th minute, after a clumsy header from Henderson the ball came to De Bruyne’s feet where he instinctively passed the ball into the middle where Aguero had to simply go around Mignolet and hit the ball into the empty net.

After a goal disallowed due to offside , Gabriel Jesus tried his luck again and got his goal. The assist came from the playmaker himself , De Bruyne where he played a cross into the half and Jesus freely headed the ball into the net.



To gain some composure into the team , Klopp makes a change and brings on Alex Oxlade Chamberlain for Mo Salah to make his debut. It only got worse for Liverpool as in the 53rd minute Aguero and Jesus link up for Jesus’s goal.



In the 77th minute, Sane added to the scoresheet by a cross by Mendy where he fired it into the bottom left of the net. He didn’t stop there as in stoppage time he scored the goal of the match after a beautiful strike into the top left of the net.



PLAYER RATINGS

Man City:

Ederson: 6

Danilo: 6

Stones:6

Otamendi:6

Fernandinho:7

Walker: 7

Mendy:7

De Bruyne:7

D Silva:7

Aguero:8

Jesus:8

Subs:

Bravo:7

Mangala:6

Sane:8

Tops: Sane, Jesus, De Bruyne, Aguero

Flops: Otamendi



Liverpool:

Mignolet: 6

Alexander Arnold: 5

Matip:6

Klavan:5

Moreno:6

Wijnaldum:6

Henderson:5

Can:5

Salah: 6

Firmino:5

Mane: 4 ( red card)

Subs:

Milner:6

Oxlade Chamberlain: 5

Solanke: 5

Tops:

Flops: Firmino, Klavan, Can , Henderson, Mane



@umerahx



Umerah Riyasat