Man City-Liverpool Preview: team news, predicted line-ups, Opta Facts & Stats

Liverpool are facing a tough premier league fixture away against Pep Guardiola’s tough Man City side. They will be looking for another win after beating Arsenal 4-0, 2 weeks ago in an impressive manner. Man City will also be looking for a win and a less dramatic ending after beating Bournemouth in a late minute nail biter.







Team News:



Liverpool Fans will be fairly happy with the new arrival of former Arsenal player Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and also will have to welcome back Phillippe Coutinho as he is back from injury ,remaining a Liverpool player this year however Klopp has confirmed he won’t be in the squad to face City.



Man City will suffer with the losses of Raheem Sterling after his suspension against Bournemouth and Vincent Kompany who is out due to injury.



Probable starting line ups:

Liverpool ( 4-3-3): Mignolet, Moreno, Lovren, Matip, Alex Arnold, Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane, Firmino, Salah

Man City ( 4-3-3) : Ederson, Otamendi, Stones, Walker, Mendy, Fernandinho, D Silva, B Silva, Jesus, Sane



@umerahx



Umerah Riyasat