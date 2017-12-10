Man City lock up Paraguayan starlet
20 December at 15:45Manchester City have reached an agreement with the Paraguayan club Libertad to sign the attacking midfielder Jesús Medina for 5 million euros.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the 20-year-old is expected to be sent on loan to Girona or New York City FC. They are part of the City Football Group empire.
Manager Pep Guardiola has instilled a youthful mentality at The Ethiad, and Medina is part of that plan. Just last night, his side, which included the 20-year-old Tosin Adarabioyo, Oleksandr Zinchenko (21), Phil Foden (17), and Brahim Díaz (18), beat Leicester City on penalties in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.
Should he join NYCFC, Medina will compete for former-Atalanta midfielder Maxi Moralez for a spot in the attacking midfield. Fortunately for both, David Villa has another year left on his contract in New York, and will be on the receiving end of their passes.
Just this past year, fellow Paraguayan Miguel Almiron burst onto the scene in MLS with Atlanta United and has, since, attracted attention from some of the biggest clubs in the world.
