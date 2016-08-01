Man City looking to steal Hazard from Chelsea, Real Madrid with €175m
28 January at 11:00Manchester City are ready to launch an astonishing 175 million euro bid for Chelsea's Eden Hazard, according to the Sunday Mirror .
Hazard is currently in a contract dispute with the Blues, and, if that still stands in the summer, City will look to top rival Real Madrid for the Belgian's signature. Though City refused to pay big money for Alexis Sanchez before he joined Manchester United, they believe Hazard represents greater value, and Pep Guardiola is willing to sanction a move.
Though Chelsea is adamant about retaining the playmaker’s services for the foreseeable future, Hazard’s own strong play may price himself out of Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea is preparing to make Thibault Courtois the most expensive goalkeeper in soccer history.
Furthermore, his desire to win a Ballon d’Or has alerted those at Real Madrid, who see it as an opportunity to lure him away from the Premier League – which gives them an advantage over Manchester City.
