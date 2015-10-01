Man City make Arsenal and Spurs stars their priority targets as Guardiola’s transfer budget revealed
23 April at 16:10Manchester City will be looking to sign several new players in the summer with Pep Guardiola who is demanded to make the Citizens credible title contenders again after missing out this season. According to the Sun, the Spanish manager has shortlisted four priority targets and two of them are currently contracted with some of Manchester City’ biggest title rivals.
As for defence reinforcement, Guardiola reportedly wants to sign Tottenham’s Kyle Walker who has recently extended his stay in North London signing a new contract expiring in 2021. The England defender, however, is not the only London-based player on Guardiola’s shopping list as Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez is also being monitored by Manchester City.
The Chile star won’t sign a contract extension with Arsenal and Manchester City and Chelsea are said to be in pole position to sign the former Barcelona star at the end of the season. Sanchez is also a summer target of Juventus but the Old Lady may struggle to compete with the Premier League giants’ salary offers given that both Conte and Guardiola want to make Sanchez the best paid player in England.
With Guardiola that will be given roughly € 300 million to make new recruits in the summer, the Spanish manager is also hopeful to sign both Corentin Tolisso and Virgil Van Dijk.
