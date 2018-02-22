Victory for Manchester City will see them be crowned English top-flight champions for the fifth time, and third time in the Premier League.



Should the Citizens win the title here, they’ll have done so with more games to spare than any side in English top-flight history.



Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola could become the third manager to win the title in England and at least two of the other big five European leagues, after Carlo Ancelotti (3) and Jose Mourinho (2).



Manchester City have done the double three times over Manchester United in the Premier League, only Liverpool have done so more often in the competition (4).



Manchester United have lost eight of their last 13 Premier League games against Man City (W3 D2) – their previous eight top-flight defeats against Man City came over a 49-game period stretching back to March 1978.



However, the Red Devils are unbeaten in their last two league visits to the Etihad (W1 D1), keeping a clean sheet each time.