Manchester City’s summer will be extremely busy. The Citizens will finish the current campaign without a trophy and Pep Guardiola has to get back on track to help City become credible Premier and Champions League contenders again.The Spaniard has already set sighs on several transfer targets. One of them is Borussia Dortmund starwho could follow the footsteps of his former teammate. The Germany star swapped Borussia Dortmund with Man City one year ago and according to reports in England Guardiola is willing to do the same with the promising German midfielder.​Weigl was named the best youth in Bundesliga last season but a possible move to the Etihad Stadium could be blocked by a recent injury.Weigl, 21, has confirmed his injury through his official Twitter account.As for defence reinforcement, Guardiola is interested in signing Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld, according to reports in Belgium. The rock solid centre-back has a £ 25.4 million release clauseand Guardiola is chasing the 28-year-old because he can either play in a four or three-man defence.