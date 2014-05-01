Man City: midfield target ruled out for four months, Pep pounces on Spurs defender
14 May at 15:15Manchester City’s summer will be extremely busy. The Citizens will finish the current campaign without a trophy and Pep Guardiola has to get back on track to help City become credible Premier and Champions League contenders again.
The Spaniard has already set sighs on several transfer targets. One of them is Borussia Dortmund star Julian Weigl who could follow the footsteps of his former teammate Ilkay Gundogan. The Germany star swapped Borussia Dortmund with Man City one year ago and according to reports in England Guardiola is willing to do the same with the promising German midfielder.
Ich bleib wie es auf meinem Tattoo steht POSITIV ! Danke für all eure Nachrichten! #Comebackstronger #stay #postive #bae #family pic.twitter.com/7ObbvIeops— Julian Weigl (@JuWeigl) May 13, 2017
Weigl was named the best youth in Bundesliga last season but a possible move to the Etihad Stadium could be blocked by a recent injury. The player has picked up an ankle injury which could force him out of the pitch for almost four months. Weigl, 21, has confirmed his injury through his official Twitter account.
As for defence reinforcement, Guardiola is interested in signing Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld, according to reports in Belgium. The rock solid centre-back has a £ 25.4 million release clause included in his contract with the Spurs and Guardiola is chasing the 28-year-old because he can either play in a four or three-man defence.
Go to comments