Manchester City are unbeaten in 20 Premier League matches against Newcastle United (W17 D3) – it is their longest unbeaten run against a side in their league history.



Newcastle have lost each of their last eight away top-flight matches at Man City – they have only lost more consecutively against an opponent on one occasion, losing nine in a row away at Spurs between 1928 and 1956.



The Citizens have scored at least four goals in each of their last four home top-flight matches against Newcastle (19 scored in total) – the last team to achieve this in five in a row were Spurs against Blackburn in January 1966 (four or more in six consecutive games).



Rafael Benitez, however, has seen his sides keep four clean sheets at the Etihad in the Premier League – only Alex Ferguson (5) has masterminded more shutouts than the Spaniard.



Manchester City lost for the first time in 31 Premier League games in their last match against Liverpool – however, they’re still unbeaten at home in 23 home matches in the competition (W18 D5) since a 1-3 loss to Chelsea in December 2016.



Since the start of the 2013-14 season, Man City have lost just nine of their 87 Premier League home games, the joint-fewest of any side in that time to have played more than one season in the competition. Only three of these defeats have been against non ‘big six’ sides, though one of them was against Leicester when the Foxes won the title in 2015-16.