Man City news: former Barça keeper and ex Chelsea defender wanted by Pep
13 May at 19:20Manchester City will spend big again next summer as Pep Guardiola needs his side to get back on track and become credible Premier League and Champions League contenders again. Several reports in England claim Manchester City’s transfer kitty will be huge as usual and some possible targets are also starting to emerge on British media.
According to The Sun, Guardiola wants to sign former Barcelona goalkeeper Victor Valdes who has a relegation clause included in his contract with Middlesbrough and could be signed for free by any other team in the summer.
Reports in Spain claim the player could also make return to Spain, but Guardiola seems willing to offer him a chance to move to the Etihad as Manchester City are in desperate need of a new goalkeeper given that Claudio Bravo has proved to be too unreliable and the return of Joe Hart is not a plausible option.
A new goalkeeper, however, is not the only transfer summer priority for Manchester City. Pep Guaridola is aware that the Citizens’ defensive line needs to be strengthened, especially on the edges.
According to ESPN, former Chelsea promise Ryan Bertrand is being requested by both Manchester City and Liverpool and after a very positive campaign with Southampton, the 27-year-old could be set to move to another big Premier League club in the summer.
