Man City news: Guardiola to meet Portugal star release clause
06 March at 18:15Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reported to be willing to meet the release clause of Portugal star William Carvalho who is contracted with Sporting CP until 2020. The 24-year-old midfielder, however, has a € 40 million release clause (approximately £ 34 million) included in his deal with the Liga NOS giants.
According to a report of the Daily Star, Manchester City will meet the player’s minimum transfer fee at the end of the season. Pep Guardiola, in fact, want to sign new, young players to rejuvenate a squad packed with players on the wrong side of their 30s.
The reported arrival of William Carvalho will raise doubts over the long-term future at the Etihad Stadium on both Yaya Toure and Fernando as their contracts run until the end of the season.
Carvalho has one goal and four assists in 34 appearances with Sporting CP so far this season. According to the British paper he will be the first signing of Manchester City for the 2017/18 campaign.
