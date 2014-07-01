Manchester City are ready to make one final assault for Chilean international Alexis Sanchez and according to latest reports, are prepared to sacrifice one of their high-profile stars to get him. Mirror football journalist John Cross writes that Pep Guardiola has given the green-light for the Citizens to table a cash plus player offer to Arsenal for the 28-year-old with England international Raheem Sterling heading in the opposite direction.



A match winner for City last weekend at Bournemouth, this news will be a shock to the 22-year-old who has started the new season in an impressive manner. Guardiola however, is desperate to be reunited with the player he had during his time at Barcelona with Sanchez also stating that he prefers a move to The Etihad Stadium.



His current boss Arsene Wenger thinks otherwise however with the French tactician adamant that he will not be offloaded to a direct Premier League rival. Sunday’s dismal showing at Anfield has heaped more pressure on the beleaguered Frenchman who looks set to lose Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Chelsea before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

