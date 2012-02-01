Manchester City have all but pulled out of the

Speaking about the possibility of signing his former pupil at Barcelona, Coach Pep Guardiola commented that: “My dream for one (Messi) is to stay at Barcelona for his career.”

However, the City boss has admitted that the Etihad side would still be interested in signing Kylian M’Bappe, however.

“The other (Mbappe) is a young talent who will decide his future,” Guardiola said ahead of the Sky Blues’ weekend fixture, an away trip to Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium.

Guardiola is an admirer of M’Bappe, who scored 26 goals last season in all competitions, helping to knock Manchester City out of the Champions League.

Messi, for his part, has still not signed the new deal that is set to keep him at Barcelona for another four years, prompting speculation that he might leave.

M’Bappe seems very close to joining Paris Saint-Germain, with a fee in the region of €180 million being reported by numerous sources.