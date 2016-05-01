Man City: Pep eyeing reunion with Barça midfielder
23 December at 10:30Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is ready to raid former club Barcelona to sign midfielder Sergio Busquets, reports Don Balon.
The 29-year-old has a €200 million release clause at Camp Nou, but Guardiola believes that a bid of €56m will be enough to convince Barca to sell him to the Premier League leaders. Busquets' contract runs until 2021, but Philippe Coutinho's imminent arrival in La Liga could pave the way for the Spain international to move to City.
Busquets has had a long and storied career at Nou Camp. Since making his debut in the Catalan capital in 2008, the Spanish national team pillar has played a crucial role in the club’s many successes.
He’s been a key asset for all the managers who’ve penciled him into their lineups. Guardiola, Tito Villanova, Tata Martino, Luis Enrique, and, currently, Ernesto Valverde all owe a part of their coaching legacies to him.
Go to comments