Man City: Pep Guardiola could offer Yaya Toure new deal
13 January at 18:21Pep Guardiola could offer a new contract to Yaya Toure even if the Ivorian star was not part of the Spanish manager’s long-term plans at the beginning of the season. According to ESPN, Yaya’s recent good shape could convince Guardiola to offer him future at the Etihad Stadium.
The former Barcelona ace runs out of his Manchester City contract at the end of the season and many reports have been suggesting that his poor relationship with Guardiola could have pushed the dynamic midfielder out of the blue side of Manchester.
At the beginning of the current campaign the player’s agent had had a big argument with Pep Guardiola accusing the manager of respecting neither him nor his client. Guardiola had responded with actions rather than with words leaving Yaya on the bench until he has heard the player’s agent excuses.
Now that the manager and the player are on good terms again, Yaya has gained some more game time, putting down some very convincing performances which could be enough for him to deserve a contract extension.
