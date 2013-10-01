Alexis Sanchez and Spurs full-back Kyle Walker. The journal states that Pep Guardiola will welcome both players to the club this summer for a combined transfer total of £50M.

Sanchez’s future at The Emirates has been the subject of huge debate ever since he reportedly turned down a lucrative new offer at Arsenal and a chance to reunite with his former Barcelona coach looks to have proven too good to turn down. The 28-year-old looks set to head north for a fee of £50M despite Gunners boss Arsene Wenger stating that they don’t want to sell him to a rival Premier League club.



England international Walker has fallen out of favour with Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino and the Sheffield born defender is understood to want to move closer to home. This gives City a huge advantage over Premier League champions Chelsea who are also known admirers. The 26-year-old looks set to also arrive at The Etihad on a £50M deal with Pochettino using the money to revamp his squad ahead of next term.