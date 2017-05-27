The future of Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart has been cast into further doubt with the news that the Citizens are set to launch a world record bid for Benfica number one Ederson.





According to Goal , City boss Pep Guardiola has identified the 23-year-old Portuguese custodian as the man he wants between the posts next season at The Etihad Stadium. Having secured Ederson’s international team-mate Bernardo Silva on Friday, Guardiola has moved quickly once again to try to steal a march on his rivals for the highly-rated keeper.

Reports from Portugal suggest that City are ready to break the record transfer fee for a goalkeeper by offering the Lisbon giants £35M for their player; the current record belongs to Juventus who paid Parma £32M for Gianluigi Buffon back in 2001.



This news will not make good reading for England number one Hart who has spent a season on-loan in Italy with Torino. The 30-year-old will return to the Premier League next season but looks to be heading for the exit at The Etihad. The club’s current number one, Claudio Bravo will also face a challenge to his place as Pep’s favoured choice with Willy Caballero already having been told he has no future at the club.