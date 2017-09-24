Man City prepare an extension to ward Real and Barca off De Bruyne
25 September at 19:30As reported by The Telegraph, Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has just started the new season with the Citizens, who are already considering an extension for the Belgian national player’s contract, which expires in June 2021. In response to the interests of Real Madrid and Barcelona, City management is ready to put together an improved contract extension. However, the player has never expressed his will to leave Manchester, saying more than once happy about his experience at Etihad.
Very proud of our performance today! ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/BSQGSyr0lt— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) September 16, 2017
