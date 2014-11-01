Jose Luis Gaya to The Etihad and in return will offer Eliaquim Mangala (already on-loan at the Mestalla) in return.

Manchester City and Valencia could be involved in a player swap deal this summer. In an exclusive today, Starsport claims that the Premier League side are keen to bring highly-rated Spanish left-backto The Etihad and in return will offer(already on-loan at the Mestalla) in return.

The 21-year-old has been on coach Pep Guardiola’s radar for some time and with the Spanish side keen to keep 26-year-old Mangala but struggling to raise the £16 million to keep him at the club, this solution could be a win, win situation for both teams.

Guardiola is planning a clear-out at the end of the season with Bacary Sagna, Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy and Aleksandar Kolarov, who are all over 30, set to depart. Frenchman Mangala on the other hand, has failed to convince since his £32 million move from Porto.



According to the same report, Monaco’s Benjamin Mendy (a proposed target for Manchester United) is also high on the Catalan tactician’s priority list.