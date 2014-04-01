Manchester City and PSG

The Brazilian has been chased by a number of sides in recent months, having starred last season with Juventus.

He hasn’t been on form at all this season however, despite the fact that Chelsea are ready to make a €55 million offer for the wing-back.

Sandro is known for being Chelsea’s absolute priority, but he was also wanted by City and PSG.

Seeing as Juventus weren’t interested in selling last summer, the Citizens ended up veering onto Benjamin Mendy, while the Parisian chose Yuri Berchiche as an alternative to Layvin Kurzawa, who hasn’t quite proved that is consistent star quality yet.

The situation has changed now, with the Brazilian reportedly handing in a transfer request amidst reports of a locker room bust-up between Juve’s Italian veterans and foreigners Juan Cuadrado, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Sandro himself.