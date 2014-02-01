Man City re-open talks with Arsenal star
31 August at 12:50Manchester City have re-opened talks with Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez and have told his side that they are willing to pay up to £60m for his services, after having their initial £50m bid rejected by the Gunners, according to the Daily Mirror.
The Chile international wants to join City, where he can link up with his former coach Pep Guardiola, who he served under at Barcelona.
Arsenal are already eying a replacement, with Germany international and Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Julian Draxler cited as they most likely target, with the North London side of the belief that the attacker is attainable.
Germany manager Joachim Low, who made Draxler his main man in the centre of midfield during their successful Confederations Cup campaign, believes that his current side, PSG, are not looking to sell: “I know for a fact that Paris don’t want to sell him,” Low said. “They are convinced of his outstanding qualities.
“He made such a big step forward there. I am convinced that he will come out on top at Paris. By now, he’s already playing a big role for us.”
