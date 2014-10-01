Manchester City are willing to pay Alexis Sanchez £320.000 a week in order to

The former Barcelona man has seen a potential move to Bayern Munich be scuppered recently.

The Chilean international is not getting on well with the Emirates side, and only has a year left on his deal with the North London side.

​Agent Fernando Felicevich has been in regular contact with City, while Arsenal legend Alan Smith should get rid of the 28-year-old.

“Alexis Sanchez is a big shadow hanging over the Emirates,”

“Arsene Wenger says he is determined not to sell him, but he seems determined to leave.

“If you’ve got an unhappy player, a bit like Coutinho at Liverpool, that’s not a great situation to have in the dressing room.

“For me, it’s a no-brainer: you’ve got to let him go, get the money and move on."