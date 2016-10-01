Manchester City are ready to spend a stunning

300 million in order to spirit Lionel Messi away from Barcelona.

The Argentine superstar has a stunning release clause, and could be the second member of the MSN to leave this summer.

The 30-year-old has yet to sign the new deal that he’s agreed to this summer. This will eclipse Neymar’s recent departure from Barcelona, worth a stunning

222 million.

The Catalans have struggled this summer, failing to bring in any major signings beyond Paulinho, formerly of Tottenham.

Messi has scored 349 Liga goals for the Catalans, but has often made it clear he wants to end his European career with the Blaugrana.

He agreed to a new deal which will keep him at the Camp Nou for another four years. Is he set to honour it?

claim that his former Coach, Pep Guardiola, is ready to reunite with his former pupil, with whom he won two Champions League trophies.