Man City ready to raid Palace for €45 million star
19 December at 12:45Chelsea had seemed set to move to the front of the queue to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, but Manchester City could be set to thwart them, according to the Mirror.
The report states that runaway league leaders City "are ready to join the €45m chase for Zaha," who has excelled in the revival that has lifted Palace out of the bottom three.
It reports that City "have begun doing the groundwork on a potential deal for Zaha, who they view as one alternative to Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez."
Pep Guardiola's side "face stiff competition from French league leaders Paris Saint-Germain" in the battle for Sanchez, "leading them to lay the foundations for a possible Zaha swoop."
