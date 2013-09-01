Manchester City are ready to splurge £130 million on Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The report indicates that Pep Guardiola has made the Milan shotstopper the club’s main transfer priority, with Joe Hart ostracized and Claudio Bravo playing very poorly.

Current club AC Milan are in a crisis, unable to agree to a sale to a Chinese consortium whose very legimitacy is being repeatedly challenged. A recent report from China indicated that potential buyers SES’s offices seem to be nothing more than a front.

Donnarumma is represented by agent Mino Raiola, who has made it very clear on numerous occasions that he wants a better deal for his client, and that he wants the goalkeeper to go “to a great club”, and not necessarily wait to make Milan great again.

(via Transfer Site) write that the 18-year-old – who is viewed by many as Gianluigi Buffon’s heir and the future of Italian football – is seen as City’s long-term solution in goal.