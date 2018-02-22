The midfield maestro has played a central role as Maurizio Sarri has helped Napoli ping the ball about with abandon.

The Times write that the Citizens are looking to replace Yaya Toure, while Fernadinho and David Silva are ageing.

This is part of City’s plans, which also include Julian Weigl and Fred, from Shakhtar Donetsk, though the latter is believed to be too expensive.

While Pep Guardiola has praised Jorginho in recent days, his agent recently told Radio CRC that he

"Friends with people from United or City? Yes, everyone is part of the football world. Jorginho played better against England than he did against Argentina."

"Napoli have valued the player and it is a figure that certain clubs in the Premier League can afford. Morever, he won't move in Italy. It is normal for big teams to follow him. He plays at great levels with Napoli and also plays for the national team."

“was in Manchester for four days, I really like the city. I went there with friends and then watched the Italy game."