Manchester City have joined the race for Sporting Lisbon and Portugal sensation William Carvalho.

The 24-year-old was one of the stars for Cristiano Ronaldo’s side as the Lusitanians won their first major tournament.

Portuguese daily Record (via Le10Sport) claims that Pep Guardiola is a big fan of his, and belives that Carvalho - a holding midfielder who can play anywhere in the middle - has all the skills for a team like his.

The Mancunian side is set to undergo a bit of spring cleaning in the summer, early reports believe, with the likes of Yaya Toure ageing and Fernando not convincing in the role.

Thing is, the Real Madrid target is set to cost €45 million. He’s scored one Liga NOS goal this season, adding three assists.

