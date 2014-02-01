Man City's Guardiola comments on Van Dijk's Liverpool move

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola was asked his opinion regarding the reported world record transfer fee for a defender when Liverpool signed Dutch International defender Virgil Van Dijk from Southampton.



The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager stated that: "I am not guy who cares about the money. All I know is that Liverpool took an amazing player. Van Dijk is an exceptional central defender. About the price...we will see in the future. Sometimes the cheaper players are more expensive than the expensive players. If he plays for six or seven years at a very high level he will be very cheap, if he doesn't then he will be very expensive. When John Stones came here everyone said 'he is too expensive.' Now he is too cheap. The value always depends on what happens in the pitch."





Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)