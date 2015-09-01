Man City set sights on Handanovic as Inter goalkeeper changes his agent

Manchester City are considering a summer swoop for Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, our reporter Emanuele Tramacere has exclusively learned the experienced Slovenian shot-stopper has decided to change his agent swapping Federico Pastorello with Fali Ramadani who is known to be very close to Manchester City.



The popular players’ agent, in fact, has already brought the likes of Stevan Jovetic and Matija Nastasic at the Etihad Stadium. Despite that he’s still on very good terms with the Premier League giants.



​Handanovic, 32, has never played a Champions League game in his career and is willing to make his debut in Europe’s elite competition next season. The former Udinese shot-stopper revealed that he was looking for a new Champions League club at the end of the last season but Inter did not receive any concrete offers for him.



The Serie A giants could replace Handanovic with Mattia Perin, Bernd Leno or Oblak. Prior to that, however, the nerazzurri need to sell their current goalkeeper.

