Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been struggling to adapt to life in England despite a stunning ten-game winning streak registered at the very beginning of the 2016/17 campaign. The Catalan boss has then failed to live up to expectations with Manchester City that sit 5in the Premier League table, out of the Champions League spots. According to The Times , the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss held informal talks with the Citizens’ ownerafter last week’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham.The club’s number one confirmed his trust in the Catalan boss whoGuardiola, however, also claimed that he still needs to have some more time to build the team and that’s why he could be offered a. Guardiola signed a three-year deal with Manchester City last summer.