Man City set to offer under-fire boss Pep Guardiola new deal
25 January at 21:20Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been struggling to adapt to life in England despite a stunning ten-game winning streak registered at the very beginning of the 2016/17 campaign. The Catalan boss has then failed to live up to expectations with Manchester City that sit 5th in the Premier League table, out of the Champions League spots.
According to The Times, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss held informal talks with the Citizens’ owner Al Mubarak after last week’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham.
The club’s number one confirmed his trust in the Catalan boss who confirmed to be determined to stay at Manchester City and bring to win as much silverware as possible for the club.
Guardiola, however, also claimed that he still needs to have some more time to build the team and that’s why he could be offered a two year contract extension. Guardiola signed a three-year deal with Manchester City last summer.
