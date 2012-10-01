Manchester City are unbeaten in seven home games against Southampton in all competitions, winning six (D1), after losing three in a row prior to this run.



Southampton have collected one point in their last six Premier League visits to the Etihad Stadium (W0 D1 L5), doing so in their 1-1 draw there last season.



Manchester City have won 37 points from their 13 matches this season – the best-ever points total by a team at this stage of a Premier League campaign.



On the day of this match, Manchester City will have been top of the Premier League for 74 days this season – just one day fewer than they spent top in the entirety of last season.



Manchester City have scored 24 Premier League goals at home this season, double the number they’d scored after six home matches last season (12).



Saints striker Charlie Austin has had a hand in eight goals in his last 11 Premier League starts (seven goals, one assist), although he hasn’t started back to back Premier League matches since December 2016.



Sergio Aguero has had a hand in five goals in his last six Premier League appearances versus Southampton (three goals, two assists).



Aguero has now scored in six successive Premier League appearances (eight goals) and has assisted three more goals during this run for Manchester City.