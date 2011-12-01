Spurs have won more away Premier League games at Manchester City (10) than they have at any other club.



The last time a team beat each of Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham in a top-flight league season before the New Year was 1953-54, with Wolves and West Brom doing so – Manchester City could replicate this with a victory in this game.



This Manchester City winning run (15 in a row) is still four wins away from Pep Guardiola’s best-ever winning run as a manager in league competition. He won 19 in a row between October 2013 and March 2014 as Bayern Munich boss in the German Bundesliga.



Since Mauricio Pochettino’s first season as Tottenham Hotspur boss in 2014-15, Spurs have spent six days top of the Premier League during a season, compared to Manchester City’s total of 267 days (on the day of this game) over this period.



Since scoring 10 goals in his first seven Premier League games against Spurs, Sergio Aguero has failed to score in any of his last four despite having seven shots on target.



Sergio Aguero has scored 99 goals in 133 appearances for Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in all competitions, with 70 of these goals arriving in the Premier League.



Since 2011-12, Sergio Aguero has scored 35 goals in 52 Premier League games against “big six” opposition – his goals have contributed towards 29% of Man City’s 119 goals in these games over this period.