hummm not sure where or when I said that but ... calm down guys, no rush or pressure it will take as long as I need until I’m 100% https://t.co/CRysUTXFhE — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) March 2, 2018

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has denied targeting a comeback in next month's Manchester derby after more than five months on the sidelines, despite the quotes originally coming from his own club's website.Mendy, 23, suffered knee ligament damage in the Premier League leaders' 5-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium in September.The left-back had initially hoped to be fit around the time of the Champions League semifinals in late April but his recovery from surgery is ahead of schedule and he was quoted as saying he wanted to be involved when City host rivals Manchester United on April 7.However, the France international took to Twitter to question the quotes, and insisted "it will take as long as I need until I'm 100%."