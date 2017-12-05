Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne has fired a response to Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, who had earlier said talked about the need for City players to get injured.

The French superstar grabbed an assist during United’s 3-1 win over Arsenal, but was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Hector Bellerin minutes later. Because of that, Pogba will miss the Manchester derby on Sunday, dealing a blow to United’s hopes of beating City.

United have faced a fair share of injury problems this season, with Pogba himself having suffered a hamstring injury earlier and the duo of Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have comeback from their respective long-term knee injuries only recently.

Before United’s win at the Emirates on Sunday, Pogba had told Football Focus that hopes that City players get injured, just like how United’s players have this season. The former Juventus man said:

"So if that starts happening with them as well maybe we'll get a little difference. A little touch that makes them weaker.”

City’s very own superstar- Kevin de Bruyne, in a recent interview with Goal, has responded to Pogba’s comments. The Belgian said: "I don't believe in that s***. I'm a very straight forward guy. If someone believes it is karma then OK, everyone has their right to their opinion.

"I don't want anyone to get injured. It's a competition, you want to play against the best teams and the best players.”

"People don't see this, don't speak about this, but every time we have important players that get injured when there is important games.Kaustubh Pandey