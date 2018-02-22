Man City star has been talking Neymar through his injury
12 March at 18:15Neymar was recently in touch with Gabriel Jesus of his injury.
The Paris Saint-Germain star missed his side’s Champions League elimination at the hands of Real Madrid through a fractured metatarsal.
The Brazilian hasn’t been twiddling his fingers, however, messaging fellow Selecao star Gabriel Jesus about his condition.
The young Manchester City sensation saw his promising 2016-2017 season be derailed by a similar injury, and was ready to give advice to his colleague, whom he defined as “a fighter.”
"Neymar sent me a message right after his injury," the City man said via UOL Esporte. "I told him how I felt and how my recovery was -- he is a fighter, and everything is going to be fine."
It sounds like the road back from the sickbed will be a long one, however, Jesus claiming that it’s hard for a player to get over the fear of fracturing the same bone again.
"When you are in the match, without wanting it, you end up thinking about the previous game where you got injured, you have a bit of fear," Jesus added.
"I think I still played with some fear, there is still have some worries about getting injured again.
"I know anything can happen, but I am sure that the more you play, the quicker that fear is going to go away."
