Fernandinho has potentially taken a shot at Liverpool, claiming that they “like to play long balls.”

"They are a team that like to play long balls," the Brazilian said in the pre-match press conference, "they try to keep the players around the middle.

"I hope we can solve all the problems we had, especially in the first half, in 10-15 minutes we conceded three goals. Then we can apply our type of game.

"[A cleant sheet is] the most important thing for us. If we concede one goal we have to score at least five so we must play our football and more than ever we need our fans to be together with us and we will see what happens tomorrow. I hope we can do our job."

He also claimed that City were “past” their two recent losses, the first to Liverpool (3-0), the second to Manchester United, who came from two goals down to defeat Pep Guardiola’s side 3-2.

"It was a tough week for us, two defeats in a week but that's in the past already," he added. "Our focus is on the second leg against Liverpool and the only way to play good football is to be positive.”

The Brazilian was speaking ahead of the return leg of Manchester City’s Champions League quarter-final clash with the Reds.