Man City star rejects offer from Marseille
31 January at 19:15Manchester City star midfielder Yaya Toure has rejected to move to Marseille in the January transfer window, according to a report of L’Equipe (via onzemondial.com). the Ivorian midfielder had been struggling with game time at the Etihad Stadium at the beginning of the current campaign, but has gained some regular game time over the last few months after the end of controversies between his agent and Pep Guardiola.
Yaya’s Manchester City deal expires at the end of the season and Manchester City have yet to offer their midfielder star a new deal. Marseille tried to persuade the former Barcelona star to follow Dimitri Payet to France but Yaya has rejected the offer of the Ligue1 giants who have also managed to sign Patrice Evra from Juventus in the January window.
Touré is willing to stay at Manchester City until the end of the season to prove he deserves a contract extension, although the Ligue1 side giants understood to be considering a further move later this year to try to lure the experienced midfielder as a free agent at the end of the season.
