Man City star says Man United spending has been more extravagant than City’s
26 August at 09:35Man City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has claimed that Manchester United’s spending has been more extravagant than City’s according to Manchester Evening News.
“I think everybody invests a lot,” said the Belgian international. “We invested a lot of money on six or seven players, I think United did a little bit less money for three players so maybe they spend on average more money than us.
“Other teams like Tottenham didn’t really spend, but we had a lot of players released so we needed players to come otherwise we wouldn’t have had the squad to play.
“There’s a project going on and I think if everyone looks at the big picture everybody sees that a lot of the older players were released and we bought players who were almost all 23 or under so it’s a new team, it’s a new project and obviously it takes time and it takes money.”
Follow: @Jac_Talbot
Go to comments