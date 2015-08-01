Bernardo Silva sounds like he’s lobbying for new club Manchester City

The

180 million-valued striker was Silva’s team-mate at Monaco last season, and had a poster season, scoring 26 goals in all competitions and helping knock the Citizens out of the Champions League.

"Mbappe is a great player. I would love to have him here. That is for City to decide, but you never know,” the Portuguese international told Sky Sports.

Silva, 22, joined the Etihad side earlier this summer for €50 million. He himself scored eight Ligue 1 goals, adding nine assists.

"Mbappe can be a superstar. In fact, I think he is already a little bit of a superstar. He can be one of the best in the world very soon,” he continued.

"It is perfect to have someone like him when you're a midfield player because he is very fast, very clever and a good finisher. It's crazy to think he is only 18."

As for his possible transfer, Monaco's vice-president Vadim Vasilyev added: "Mbappe will make the right decision. He has never expressed a wish to leave us.

"We are, however, in conversation with him and contrary to what you may have seen, it is not simply a case of money.

"It's more complicated than that. The player needs to move for the sake of sporting reasons."