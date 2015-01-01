Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and according to Nigerian outlet

Manchester City have stepped up their quest to sign Borussia Dortmund strikerand according to Nigerian outlet Vanguar , boss Pep Guardiola will use one of his current stars to try to tempt the Bundesliga club to part with their star player.

It’s reported that 20-year-old Kelechi Iheanacho will be offered to the Germans as well as potentially £60M in an attempt to bring Aubameyang to The Etihad this summer. The Nigerian international has found a regular starting berth hard to come by since arriving at the club last summer and has only featured in five Premier League matches this term.



It’s believed that City are open to a summer departure and whilst initial reports claimed that it would only be on a loan deal, Vanguar claims that Guardiola would be open to sell him to a foreign club on a permanent basis.