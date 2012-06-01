Manchester City could see reserve striker/winger Nolito head to Barcelona after all, the latest reports from the Daily Star indicate.

The Spanish international was chased by the Catalans last summer, but it was Manchester City who trumped the competition by bringing him over to the Eithad Stadium for

Now, however,

The striker is struggling for time and space on the pitch in Manchester, and wants the chance to keep his starting spot with the Spanish national side come next summer’s World Cup. He’s only started nine Premier League games, scoring four times.

Josep Maria Bartomeu is ready to offer the former Celta Vigo and Benfica star a promising deal, but would he really start ahead of anyone in the MSN? Could someone there be leaving?

Either way, Nolito’s future could well be away from the Etihad if he keeps playing so little.